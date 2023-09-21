Win Stuff
Sidewalk project coming to Sumrall

Sumrall making improvements downtown
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is making some improvements around its downtown area.

The Board of Aldermen looked to approve the installation of new lights around the business area.

And with more light downtown, people will be able to see the new sidewalks to be put in place.

Mayor Joel Lofton said it was important to make sure people are safe while walking along areas with heavy traffic.

“The new sidewalks will be (American Disabilities Act) compliant,” he said. “They will service the area from Center Avenue, all the way down to New York Avenue.

“And they will service the business area downtown with ADA-compliant sidewalks that will be nice, smooth and new.”

A new quarter-mile length sidewalk also will be installed at Rocky Branch Park.

