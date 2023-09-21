Picayune man sentenced on federal drug charge

United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Picayune man was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Justin Paul Berry Jr., 35, received a 52-month sentence Thusrday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Berry had pleaded guilty on June 21 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thursday’s verdict was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court records, an investigation began in 2015 into a large-scale drug trafficking organization located largely in Picayune.

In 2018, Berry was identified as being part of the conspiracy.

Federal agents determined that Berry was responsible for the exchange of narcotics and currency in furtherance of the large-scale drug trafficking organization.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

