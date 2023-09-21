Win Stuff
Nonprofit founder provides scholarship to native Wayne County

Buckatunna Middle School science teacher Kristi Richardson (center) is flanked by Cubz 2 Kingz...
Buckatunna Middle School science teacher Kristi Richardson (center) is flanked by Cubz 2 Kingz founder William Brown (left) and Buckatunna Principal Micheal Hall (right).(WDAM 7/Brandy McGill)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUCKATUNNA, Miss. (WDAM) - Giving back was the mission and the message one nonprofit founder and chief executive officer had in mind for the Town of Buckatunna.

After launching in Newport News, Va., five years ago, the nonprofit Cubz 2 Kingz has made its way to the Pine Belt, and in this instance, providing resources for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, known as STEAM.

Kristi Richardson, who teaches science to seventh and eighth-graders at Buckatunna Middle School, works with what she has to teach her classes

After putting her creativity to the test for many projects and lesson plans, Richardson realized new lab equipment would benefit her students tremendously.

Learning of the need, nonprofit Cubz 2 Kingz founder William Brown stepped in, granting the class a $500 scholarship.

Brown said giving back is the overall goal for his nonprofit, especially when it came to his old, stomping grounds of Buckatunna.

“Me personally, science saved my life,” said Brown, who attended Buckatunna Middle School before graduating to Wayne County High School. “The scientific method was very important when I heard about it the first time. That’s when I dove deeper into going into engineering.”

Buckatunna Principal Micheal Hall said it was important his students understood the importance of STEAM.

“This day in time, that part of STEAM is very big because this is where everything is going to technology, science, mathematics,” Hall said. “All of it is huge. So, we’re trying to educate our kids more. Maybe it’s a future job.”

Both Hall and Richardson said they’re grateful for the scholarship and look forward to putting it to use.

“This is amazing,” Richardson said. “To be able to come back to his community and give back, what an opportunity that most would love to have but don’t have the opportunity to do that.

“So, what a legacy for him to be able to come back to the place that he loves.”

Brown said he and his organization were just glad to be in a position to lend a helping hand to the students.

“Having it to where they now understand the next great thing is yet inside of them and it’s just waiting to be created,” Brown said. “So, by having those additional resources without having to worry about the hustle and bustle. I just want to be in a position where they can come to school, have the available resources. They can keep up with modern times.”

For more information about Cubz 2 Kingz, CLICK HERE.

