Natural disaster preparedness seminar held in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County emergency personnel are equipped for the hurricane season.

Wednesday, leaders worked on strategies for combating natural disasters, working mock scenarios and held group discussions for plans of action in the event of a real weather event.

With the south being in the peak of the hurricane season, Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore said it was important to brush up on those reactionary skills.

“We discovered that very few people (who were) in the roles now were working during Hurricane Katrina, so we kind of realized that a lot of these people don’t know what it’s like to go through a Hurricane Katrina-type situation,” Moore said.

More than 40 emergency agencies from the City of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County were at the Forrest County Community Shelter.

One agency says his facility faced a natural disaster a few years ago and staying up to date on training helped them know exactly what they needed to do to be safe.

“Our Mendenhall facility a few years back had a major flood that shut the facility down for a year,” said Rick Blackledge, corporate compliance officer for Bedford Care. “So, it was really admirable the way the staff stepped up and dealt with that emergency to get all the residents transferred out to other facilities to take care of all their needs in a timely and safe manner.”

University of Southern Mississippi Police Chief Rusty Keyes said after experiencing Hurricane Katrina, he knows what a natural disaster does to communities.

“I was here during Katrina, working for HPD, so I know how a storm of this magnitude can affect this area, from the Coast, on up to Hattiesburg and beyond,” Keyes said. “So, just exercises like this, just fine-tuning those things, reminding us that, ‘Okay, this is what we faced before, how can we make it better so that we can return our community to where we were before.’”

Moore said he believed if faced with a natural disaster, Forrest County was prepared.

“Now, we’ve got a shelter that withstands 200-mile-per-hour winds, so you know the local government has done a tremendous job, trying to move forward and learn from Katrina, on things we need to do differently,” Moore said.

Seminars like this are required by the Center for Medicaid and Medicaid Services each year.

