Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re taking a chance on the lottery jackpots, despite the outcome, the state will definitely come out a winner. Each dollar spent toward those tickets brings improvements to our state.

With the Powerball payout at $672 million, Mississippians are in it to win when it comes to the Mississippi Lottery. Even if you don’t match the multi-million dollar jackpot, you’re still coming out on top.

Since its inception in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has transferred $478 million dollars to the State Treasury.

“That’s a pretty impressive number, and we hope to hit that half-a-billion mark real soon,” said MS Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “We had jackpots, mega millions, and the power ball running side by side, running very long jackpots. So it gets pretty wild out there in the retail locations, especially some of our eastern retailers that border Alabama.”

From 2021-2023, Hinds County funds have paid for an over $8 million dollar project from Highway 49 from I-220 to Madison County Line. Another $1.1 million dollar project in Bolton milled and overlayed state roads.

In Madison County, over $3.8 million were spent to mill and overlay State Road 22 to U-S 51. More than $1.6 million went to Rankin County to mill and overlay Highway 18 from U-S 80 to the Terrapin Skin Creek Bridge.

“It’s filling a lot of gaps that simply were there before,” added Hewitt. “Everybody would agree we probably need more funding for a lot of those projects, but we’re providing what we can and what we’re required to do, and we’re very proud of that.”

Mississippi’s education system also continues to benefit. In 2023, $42 million from the lottery was transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The ABLE Program was first passed in Mississippi in 2017, but it was in the works for much...
Miss. ABLE program allows those with disabilities to have more money in their name
Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says

Latest News

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
FILE - Solicitor General Scott Stewart argues against a lawsuit in state chancery court, July...
Federal appeals court reverses ruling that found Mississippi discriminated in mental health care
Sumrall making downtown improvements
Sidewalk project coming to Sumrall
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
USM student organization hosts forum about drug addiction
USM student group hosts forum about addiction