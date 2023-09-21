Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The ABLE Program was first passed in Mississippi in 2017, but it was in the works for much...
Miss. ABLE program allows those with disabilities to have more money in their name
Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of News Corp. and Fox
A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park