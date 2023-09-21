Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The ABLE Program was first passed in Mississippi in 2017, but it was in the works for much...
Miss. ABLE program allows those with disabilities to have more money in their name
Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Solicitor General Scott Stewart argues against a lawsuit in state chancery court, July...
Federal appeals court reverses ruling that found Mississippi discriminated in mental health care
Sumrall making downtown improvements
Sidewalk project coming to Sumrall
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
USM student organization hosts forum about drug addiction
USM student group hosts forum about addiction
MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury
MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury