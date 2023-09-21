Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

FGH celebrates ‘National Neonatal Intenstive Care Unit Awareness Month’

September celebrated as NICU awareness month
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital is among the medical centers across the country recognizing National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month.

The official recognition was established by “Project Sweet Peas” and other organizations in 2014.

NICU Awareness Month focuses both on families and health professionals.

Forrest General Hospital’s NICU was established in 1992 and was renovated in 2011.

“Each baby is in its own private room, so we can specifically take care of that baby’s needs, based on its gestation and how sick the baby is, and mothers and dads can actually stay with the baby, 24/7, in their room,” said Clinton White, medical director of nurseries at Forrest General Hospital.

Folks also are encouraged to wear green Sept. 28 to show of support for National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness Day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

Latest News

Barker proclaims Sept. 18-Sept. 24 'Adult Education Week
Barker proclaims Sept. 18-Sept. 24 'Adult Education Week'
Laurel's Loblolly festival expected to be bigger than ever
Laurel prepping for annual Loblolly festival
Medicare Health Fair set for Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
Medicare made easier, hopefully, at Friday’s educational sessions
City gearing up for looming Laurel Main Street’s Loblolly Festival.
Laurel’s Loblolly Festival expected to be bigger than ever