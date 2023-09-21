FGH celebrates ‘National Neonatal Intenstive Care Unit Awareness Month’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital is among the medical centers across the country recognizing National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month.

The official recognition was established by “Project Sweet Peas” and other organizations in 2014.

NICU Awareness Month focuses both on families and health professionals.

Forrest General Hospital’s NICU was established in 1992 and was renovated in 2011.

“Each baby is in its own private room, so we can specifically take care of that baby’s needs, based on its gestation and how sick the baby is, and mothers and dads can actually stay with the baby, 24/7, in their room,” said Clinton White, medical director of nurseries at Forrest General Hospital.

Folks also are encouraged to wear green Sept. 28 to show of support for National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness Day.

