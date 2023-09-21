Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a child who was airlifted from the scene on Mississippi 18.(Central Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident in Jasper County injured two, including a child who was airlifted by medical helicopter from the scene.

The Central Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 18.

An adult was taken for medical treatment by ambulance.

No other details were available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

Latest News

Sumrall making downtown improvements
Sidewalk project coming to Sumrall
USM student organization hosts forum about drug addiction
USM student group hosts forum about addiction
USM symphony leader leaving
USM symphony leader leaving
10pm Headlines 9/20
10pm Headlines 9/20