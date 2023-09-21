Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident in Jasper County injured two, including a child who was airlifted by medical helicopter from the scene.

The Central Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 18.

An adult was taken for medical treatment by ambulance.

No other details were available.

