1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead, and another is on the run following a late-night shooting in Laurel.

The Laurel Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday at the South Park Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. EmServ Ambulance transported the victim to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injury.

LPD named one suspect, 36-year-old Douglas “Rudy” Haynes, in connection to the shooting.

Haynes faces one murder charge, and LPD listed his information with the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with any information on Haynes’ whereabouts should contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.