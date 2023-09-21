09/21 Ryan’s “Noticeably Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still a nice morning ahead for you, but it will be noticeably warmer than the last few days have been. That won’t be all that hard to accomplish considering morning’s this week have been some of the coolest since the beginning of the year, but it will be noticeable. Lows climb from yesterday’s ~61 degrees to today’s 68 degrees, though the afternoon won’t warm much. In fact, I don’t expect it to warm at all with the high staying near 92, a degree cooler than yesterday thanks to slightly more cloud cover. Still going to be more sunny than not for most of the day, and despite the bump in humidity it’s not going to feel sticky later today.

We’re actually going to see the humidity fall again for the next few days, leading to another round of more “seasonal” morning lows. It’s still going to trend on the warm side by a degree or two over the next week though, despite Fall beginning officially on Saturday. The humidity is still trending down overall as we head towards October, but it’s a tiny bit higher than it looked like at the start of the week.

