Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wi-Fi coming to Hub City parks

The Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed at eight parks around the city.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soon, Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed at some of the parks around the Hub City.

City leaders say this is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic where many community members struggled to gain access to the internet.

“As we saw through COVID, people want to be able to get outside and being outside and being able to utilize a computer and work on your computer of the phone to work through Wi-Fi that’s going to be provided by the city, I think will just expand opportunity for people that may not have that opportunity to have that Wi-Fi at their house,” said City Council President Jeffrey George.

The project is funded through the Cares Act. The funding was allotted back in 2020 and focused on making sure communities were prepared for a future pandemic or shutdown.

“What we saw as a community and what we heard from our residents with surveys, is that connectivity and Wi-Fi was an issue, particularly in some of our areas that are more disadvantaged in wards 2 and 5,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “That’s why those 8 sites were put forward in this proposal from c-spire so we’re excited to see this work get going.”

The Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed at eight parks including Tatum Park, Vernon Dahmer Park, Chain Park, Duncan Lake, Dewitt Sullivan Park, C. E. Roy Walking Trail and East Side Park.

Right now, there is no set time frame for this project, but it is expected to be in the works by Spring 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
-
Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager

Latest News

PRCC's Surgical Technology Program hosted an open house Tuesday.
PRCC surgical technology program hosts open house
Wi-Fi coming to Hub City parks
Wi-Fi coming to Hub City parks
Laurel Magnet School of the Arts receives national recognition
Laurel Magnet School of the Arts receives national recognition
Students in Public and Applied HIstory in Theory and Practice at USM will submit a mock...
USM students to submit mock exhibition proposal for new Moeller Museum