Schwartz cuts ribbon at new Hattiesburg location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The law firm of Richard Schwartz and Associates officially relocated its Hattiesburg office with a ribbon cutting Wednesday at its new location.

The firm’s move to Hardy Street was designed to make access more convenient for potential clients.

“It’s a historic building we actually fixed up, and it was empty,” Schwartz said. “Yes, it will help the City of Hattiesburg in a lot of ways because we got rid of an empty building and we could restore it and also because we want to provide the best service we can, so it gives us easier access than the building we are in.”

Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A., previously was located at 6371 U.S. 98, Suite 40, Hattiesburg.

Staff members said Wednesday’s grand opening marked a significant milestone for the company as a more central location should help strengthen community relations.

