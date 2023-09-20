Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Schwartz cuts ribbon at new Hattiesburg location

Rchiard Schwartz & Associates opening new location
By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The law firm of Richard Schwartz and Associates officially relocated its Hattiesburg office with a ribbon cutting Wednesday at its new location.

The firm’s move to Hardy Street was designed to make access more convenient for potential clients.

“It’s a historic building we actually fixed up, and it was empty,” Schwartz said. “Yes, it will help the City of Hattiesburg in a lot of ways because we got rid of an empty building and we could restore it and also because we want to provide the best service we can, so it gives us easier access than the building we are in.”

Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A., previously was located at 6371 U.S. 98, Suite 40, Hattiesburg.

Staff members said Wednesday’s grand opening marked a significant milestone for the company as a more central location should help strengthen community relations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

Latest News

Schwartz & Associates opens new Hattiesburg office
Rchiard Schwartz & Associates opening new location
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker (far right) declared Sept. 18-Sept. 24 'Adult Education Week' in...
Hattiesburg Mayor declares Adult Education Week
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
Daniel DiMarco founder of Soldiers Freedom Outdoors joins Karrie Leggett-Brown on this week's...
How Can I Help? - Sept. 20