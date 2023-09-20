Win Stuff
Saints safety Maye suspended next three games for substance use

Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage...
Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, but the case was refused by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended from the team’s next three games for violating the NFL’s policy on “substances of abuse,” the team announced Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The suspension first was reported by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Saints confirmed the without-pay suspension in a brief statement posted to the team’s website, saying that Maye won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until Oct. 9, following the team’s Week 5 game at New England.

The suspension is believed to be related to Maye’s 2021 arrest in Florida, when he was accused of driving under the influence, rear-ending a woman’s car and fleeing the scene. Maye last month reached a criminal resolution in that case by pleading no contest to a DUI charge and receiving six months’ probation and an order to perform 50 hours of community service. A civil case against Maye remains pending, according to ESPN.

Maye becomes the third currently suspended Saints player.

Running back Alvin Kamara has one week left on his three-game suspension related to his 2022 assault case in Las Vegas.

Rookie third-string quarterback Jake Haener is suspended for the first six games of this season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He won’t be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster until Oct. 16.

Maye is a starting safety for the Saints who currently is second on the team in solo tackles.

