PRCC surgical technology program hosts open house

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and administrators in the Surgical Technology Program at Pearl River Community College held an Open House Tuesday afternoon.

Potential new students and other members of the public were invited to drop by the Hattiesburg campus to see what the program is all about.

Surgical techs prepare operating rooms and assist surgeons in various ways.

About 60 students enter PRCC’s Surgical Technology Program each year.

“We used to take in one class a year, but we increased it to two classes a year, because we could not graduate enough people to fill all the jobs out there,” said Tammy Allhoff, director of the Surgical Technology Program at PRCC. “As the population ages and as we get more specialized procedures, we just need more surgical techs out there”

“I’m very excited (about my studies),” said Kayleigh Thornton, a first-year student from Raleigh. “Every day is a new journey and I’m really excited about the new things I learn every day.”

“I’ve always been interested in surgical procedures and I love Grey’s Anatomy and Dr. House, so that inspired me a lot,” said Shaterrica Taylor, another first-year student from Prentiss.

Tuesday’s Open House was held in recognition of National Surgical Technology Week.

