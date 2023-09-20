Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLIARD, Ohio (Gray News) – Officials in Ohio said a newborn baby died after it was left in a hot vehicle parked in the backyard of a home Wednesday.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. after medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the home for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born there.

Officers searched the home where they found the baby in a vehicle parked in the backyard.

The officers administered CPR, and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Officials said a woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken to an area hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” Chief of Police Michael Woods said. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with related information is asked to call police at 614-876-7321.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

Latest News

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Medicare Health Fair set for Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
Medicare made easier, hopefully, at Friday’s educational sessions