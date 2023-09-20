More sunshine for your Thursday

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Things will be dry all this week. No rainfall is forecasted over the next 7 days.

