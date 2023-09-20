Win Stuff
More sunshine expected over the next several days.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s and low humidity.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Things will be dry all this week. No rainfall is forecasted over the next 7 days.

