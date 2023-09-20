Medicare made easier, hopefully, at Friday’s educational sessions
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -A pair of educational sessions are set to guide the eligible through the labyrinth that can be Medicaid policies and regulations.
The Care Management Organization, a partnership of Hattiesbu8rg Clinic and Forrest Health, will hold a “Medicare Health Fair” Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
Two, two-hour sessions are scheduled, with the first running from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Topics set for discussion include:
- Medicare 101
- Medicare Benefit Options
- Best Practices
- Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans.
For more information, call the Care Management Organization at (601) 288-8119.
.Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.