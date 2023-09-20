Win Stuff
Medicare made easier, hopefully, at Friday’s educational sessions

Medicare Health Fair set for Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
Medicare Health Fair set for Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -A pair of educational sessions are set to guide the eligible through the labyrinth that can be Medicaid policies and regulations.

The Care Management Organization, a partnership of Hattiesbu8rg Clinic and Forrest Health, will hold a “Medicare Health Fair” Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Two, two-hour sessions are scheduled, with the first running from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Topics set for discussion include:

  • Medicare 101
  • Medicare Benefit Options
  • Best Practices
  • Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans.

For more information, call the Care Management Organization at (601) 288-8119.

