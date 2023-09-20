Lumberton receives $2M infrastructure grant

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton has received a grant of more than $2 million for a new city-wide project.

“It’s a huge grant,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers. “It is a huge grant. And it’s going to replace a lot of outdated infrastructure in the ground.”

Rogers said city workers will replace more than 22,000 feet of four and six-inch water pipes. Some of which have been in the ground for more than 70 years.

“They’re just old and brittle,” said Butch Brumfield, road supervisor. “They’ve been in the ground a long time. They’re hard to repair, once they get a small leak, going to end up into a major leak.”

Due to the difficulty in repairs, the city had to issue a boil water notice lasting nearly a week.

The new water lines are not as problematic.

“It’s a whole lot easier to work with,” Brumfield said. “And easier to find parts for. The asbestos is hard to find parts for.”

Rogers said this is just phase one of a larger project aimed at fixing multiple water issues throughout the city.

“We’re looking to revamp it all the way,” Rogers said. “All of our drainage. All of our water. All of our sewer.”

