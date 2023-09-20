Laurel’s Loblolly Festival expected to be bigger than ever

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street’s Loblolly Festival is just a few weeks away, and this year’s event is expected to be the biggest ever, with more vendors than ever.

Laurel Main Street Executive Director Caroline Burks said more than 250 vendors will be at this year’s event.

“This year, we’ve had so many people sign up that we’ve had to start a waitlist process, and we probably have 50 or so people on that waitlist in case of cancellations,” Burks said.

The annual event used to be called the Main Street Festival, but in 2008, was taken over by Main Street Laurel.

The organization renamed the event to Loblolly Festival to honor the city’s heritage, Burks said.

“It’s grown every year that it’s been in existence, but it honors the timber heritage of Laurel and harkens back to the Loblolly pine,” Burks said. “A lot of people don’t know what the Loblolly pine is, but it’s one of the most prolific pine varietals around Laurel.”

The event is a huge sales day for the hundreds of vendors that pack the street. The city also sees a boost in sales tax revenue from vendor sales. An estimated 30,000 people visit the city during the one-day event, said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

“Businesses usually stay open, but then the vendors pay sales tax,” Magee said. “It’s an addition to the City of Laurel because everything they sell, the City of Laurel gets a portion of that out of sales tax.”

Downtown business owners also see higher profits during the event, typically around a 50 percent increase in sales.

Shug’s Boutique and Shug’s Cookie Dough and Candy Bar Owner Alise Mathews says it’s her business’s biggest sales day of the year, outside of Valentine’s Day.

“It just brings in so many different people from out of town and also locals, and it just is like a pivotal moment for the year.,” Mathews said. “It kicks off the holiday people and reminds people to get downtown to shop local, and it’s just kind of a magical day. It just kind of feels like it’s out of a TV show.”

Mathews said the event has grown over the past decade from a one-street event to all over downtown.

“Now, it’s literally over the whole blueprint of downtown, which is insane,” Mathews said. “So, just to be able to see that growth that we’ve seen in 12 years, I think that within itself is what’s so important.

“It is Laurel Main Street’s largest event that they host, and it benefits everybody. It benefits the business owner, it benefits the community, and it’s just a way to showcase how special downtown Laurel is.”

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

