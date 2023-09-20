Laurel Magnet School of the Arts receives national recognition

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt school has received national recognition for its academics.

The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

LMSA for one of only three Mississippi schools and the sole Pine Belt and South Mississippi school to receive this recognition.

Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said the school’s road to success began under former principal, Dr. Kiana Pendleton.

“They worked really hard,” said Watts. “When I came in the Spring of 2018, Laurel Magnet School was actually a C.”

“The following year, they were a B. After one year of leadership under Dr. Pendleton, they were an A. And they have remained an A. I think this is the fifth year running that we expect them to be an A.”

School leaders will travel to Washington, D.C. to receive the award in November.

