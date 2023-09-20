Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Mayor declares Adult Education Week

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker (far right) declared Sept. 18-Sept. 24 'Adult Education Week' in the Hub City.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker (far right) declared Sept. 18-Sept. 24 'Adult Education Week' in the Hub City.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College’s adult education program not only was singled out, but was given its own week in Hattiesburg.

Mayor Toby Barker declared Sept. 18-Sept. 24 as Adult Education Week in the Hub City in honor of PRCC.

PRCC’s adult education program steers its students toward a high school equivalency diplomas and also provides resources for taking the next step and enrolling at a school of higher education.

One student said after having a chance to graduate from high school ruined by an illness, she chose to enroll in PRCC’s GED program.

Lauren Dubose said the program helped her reach her goal of applying to nursing school, something she said she thought she’d never be able to do.

“Actually. I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it,” Dubose said. “I was not confident, but it’s always something I’ve been interested in.

“I actually wasn’t planning on going forward with it, I was going to do general studies and see what happened, but one of my teachers actually told me, she was like, ‘You can do it,’ so that’s what I’m planning to do.”

Adult education week ends on Sunday.

