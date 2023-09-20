Ghosts & goblins gather for ‘spooktacular’ time at Hattiesburg Zoo Boo

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Are your little ghosts and goblins ready for 11 nights of spooktacular family fun at the Hattiesburg Zoo?

The 2023 Zoo Boo Halloween Party runs from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. every night from Friday, October 20 through Monday, October 30.

During the nightly party, guests can enjoy unlimited rides on the Spook-tacular Express or watch Eerie Animal Shows and Alarming Animal Encounters. They can also brave a visit to the Petrifying Petting Zoo and Wicked Wallaby Walkabout.

Truly daring guests can enjoy sky-high views of the zoo from the Haunted High-Ropes Adventure Course - Sky-Trail tickets cost $10, and Sky-Tykes tickets cost $5.

There will also be tons of scary-good fun at the Monster Mash Dance Party, where a DJ will spin the spookiest of songs for children and adults to boogie down.

When guests need a break, they can gobble Spooky Specials and guzzle Devilish Drinks alongside regular menu items at the Creepy Cantina and Goblin Grill. Crawly Camp Capybara also offers roasted marshmallows for little ghosts and goblins to nibble.

Guests looking to relax can rent one of the Chilling Cabanas, which offer a front-row view of the dance party, on a first-come-first-served basis for $75.

Tickets for the event are available on the Hattiesburg Zoo website or through this link: https://tickets.hattiesburgzoo.com/.

Tickets for guests aged two and older cost $13 in advance or $15 at the gate. There is no admission fee for children under 2, and annual passes do not apply for the event. Included in the admission price are

The Hattiesburg Zoo said they cannot guarantee ticket availability at the gate due to a nightly ticket capacity limit. All ticket sales are final.

Zoo Boo is a rain-or-shine event, so please be prepared for the weather the day of your visit. Only in the case of severe weather will zoo management cancel an evening of Zoo Boo. If that happens, ticket holders can receive a refund or move tickets to another night. You can follow the Hattiesburg Zoo on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date information on closures.

Both children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes. However, the zoo asks that adults not wear masks unless it is for health reasons - with the mask only covering the nose and mouth. Any mask designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is allowed.

Zoo Boo is not a trick-or-treat event.

