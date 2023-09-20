Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Hattiesburg proclaims Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week”

By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker made the proclamation at Fire Station #1 on Tuesday.

Guests included members of the local Daughters of American Revolution chapter, veterans and students from Sacred Heart Catholic High School.

The observance was originally signed into law in August 1956 after the Daughters petitioned Congress for a week to honor the founding document.

Barker said he hopes the proclamation will encourage people to recognize and respect the Constitution.

“Events like today and the work the DAR remind people why we have it (the Constitution) and how it’s the bedrock of our American republic are important particularly when we’re trying to educate the next generation on what got us here in terms of our freedoms and how we’re going to protect those going forward,” said Barker.

The event began with the pledge of allegiance and ended with the ringing of bells, symbolizing a call to order.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin...
Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
-
Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager

Latest News

Students in Public and Applied HIstory in Theory and Practice at USM will submit a mock...
USM students to submit mock exhibition proposal for new Moeller Museum
Lumberton receives $2M infrastructure grant
Lumberton receives $2M infrastructure grant
Mississippi Childcare Resource, Referral Center opens in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Childcare Resource, Referral Center opens in Hattiesburg
Lumberton receives $2M infrastructure grant
Lumberton receives infrastructure grant