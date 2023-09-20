City of Hattiesburg proclaims Sept. 17-23 as “Constitution Week”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker made the proclamation at Fire Station #1 on Tuesday.

Guests included members of the local Daughters of American Revolution chapter, veterans and students from Sacred Heart Catholic High School.

The observance was originally signed into law in August 1956 after the Daughters petitioned Congress for a week to honor the founding document.

Barker said he hopes the proclamation will encourage people to recognize and respect the Constitution.

“Events like today and the work the DAR remind people why we have it (the Constitution) and how it’s the bedrock of our American republic are important particularly when we’re trying to educate the next generation on what got us here in terms of our freedoms and how we’re going to protect those going forward,” said Barker.

The event began with the pledge of allegiance and ended with the ringing of bells, symbolizing a call to order.

