Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed two family members in Horn Lake on Sunday night, killing her 82-year-old father and sending her brother to the hospital.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Goodman Road for a disturbance between family members.

Upon arrival, police discovered two victims who had been stabbed. The alleged offender, identified as 54-year-old Angela Campbell, was disarmed by officers and arrested.

Police say her father, 82-year-old Alvin Gilless Sr., was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, Campbell’s brother, was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder. She is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting bond.

