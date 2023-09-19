Win Stuff
Red Cross names new area executive director

John McCarty is a Pine Belt native.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Chapter of the Red Cross now has a new executive director.

John McCarty is a Pine Belt native. He says he’s looking forward to creating a team that represents all of the counties the organization serves.

McCarty said that starts with a strong volunteer base willing to be hands-on

“We want to make sure that, when we’re there, we are servicing the need,” said McCarty. “That’s where the volunteers come in at, making sure that they are the boots on the ground telling us this is what the community needs. This is where the Red Cross can come in and help.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, CLICK HERE.

