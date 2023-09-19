Neighbor’s opinions on Lamar Co. roundabout

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Opinions are split after the Lamar County Board of Supervisors announced plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of Oak Grove and Weathersby Road.

“I don’t think it’s going to work on this side,” said Jose Leon.

Leon has lived just off of Oak Grove Road since 2015, and he says instead of the roundabout, he would prefer stop signs.

“It took a while, but it was a lot better because you could time the turns,” Leon said.

Without the roundabout, Leon has a way to navigate the traffic.

“What I always do is make a turn from around the corner and just make any turn I need to,” Leon said.

Others who either work or live in the area say that their main issue is the confusion of the roundabout for people not used to driving in one.

Not everyone is against it. One neighbor, who didn’t wish to be identified, said it would be better than what she experiences when leaving home now.

“You have to sit there and wait until the cars either let you in or they all go by,” she said. “The lights here are not that good.”

She thinks the roundabout will have a positive impact and help cars travel more freely.

“It would keep the traffic moving,” she said. “I know it’s a hard thing for people in the area. Change is hard, but I think it would be a good thing for people in the area.”

