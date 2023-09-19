Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at Monroe Road around 3:31 a.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple volunteer fire departments were out in Jones County early Tuesday morning to put out fires at two wooden homes.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at Monroe Road around 3:31 a.m.

When they arrived, Bumgardner said the first responding unit found a small, older wood-framed home completely covered in flames, along with a nearby wood-framed home being involved with fire.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish both fires, keeping flames from going to a mobile home and brick home close to the scene.

Bumgardner said a passerby had stopped and awakened people in the two closest homes and got them out for their safety.

A Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident, according to Bumgardner.

A Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident, according to Bumgardner.
A Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident, according to Bumgardner.(Jones County Fire Council)

Both structures were unoccupied. The first home was completely destroyed, while the second structure took major damage.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
The courthouse in Laurel.
Repairs, upgrades, claims fill Jones Co. Board of Supervisors agenda
Mother hosts event to bring awareness after losing her son to suicide
Mother hosts event to bring awareness after losing her son to suicide

Latest News

Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Ellis Club presented Cherished Hearts with a $10,000 check Monday night.
Ellisville group donates 10K to child advocacy group
The writers' strike happening now has put pauses on a lot of productions in Hollywood but...
Moss Point actor uses writer’s strike to teach youth football
The Ellis Club presented Cherished Hearts with a $10,000 check on Monday.
Ellisville womens group gives large donation to child advocacy group