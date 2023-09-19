Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple volunteer fire departments were out in Jones County early Tuesday morning to put out fires at two wooden homes.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at Monroe Road around 3:31 a.m.

When they arrived, Bumgardner said the first responding unit found a small, older wood-framed home completely covered in flames, along with a nearby wood-framed home being involved with fire.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish both fires, keeping flames from going to a mobile home and brick home close to the scene.

Bumgardner said a passerby had stopped and awakened people in the two closest homes and got them out for their safety.

A Ford Mustang was also damaged in the incident, according to Bumgardner.

Both structures were unoccupied. The first home was completely destroyed, while the second structure took major damage.

No injuries were reported.

