Miss. 2023 general election: What you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2023 Mississippi general election will take place on Nov. 7.

The first step in voting is knowing your dates, including registration.

“The deadline for that (in-person registration) is October 9,” said Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks. “Absentee voting starts on the 25th of September. You have through November 4th, which is a Saturday, and we’ll be open from 8 til 12 that day.”

The race will include Republican, Democratic and Independent candidates.

“It doesn’t matter that the person you voted for in the primaries didn’t make it all the way through, you can still vote in the general,” Wilks said.

Organizations, like Rebuild Us Inc., are working to ensure that residents know who they are voting for.

“For a while, we’ve just been electing people to get in these spots and not really having a relationship with them or not really knowing what their plans are,” said Darrius Combest, director of Rebuild Us. “So, our plans are to people be aware this election and be aware of the people that are asking for their vote.”

Combest said the organization’s focus is building unity in the community.

“We hope to have anywhere from a thousand to 5,000 people get together as one and go to the polls and really be able to put the people that we know care about the people in these positions,” Combest said.

He said he hopes they can bring this energy to the polls in less than seven weeks.

“We need the vote,” Combest said. “That’s what we’re hoping to let people know that it’s important and our vote do matter.”

To find out if you’re registered to vote, visit vote.org.

For a full list of dates and deadlines, CLICK HERE.

