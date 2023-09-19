Man in critical condition after shot in head during altercation in Jasper Co. Monday, sheriff says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has begun in Jasper County after one man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an altercation in the Stringer community Monday afternoon.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, a call of shots being fired from a home on County Road 5339 was made around 2:30 p.m.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said when authorities arrived, they found Steven Delrio suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

Witnesses at the scene said Delrio was involved in an altercation with Jimmy Ross Bufkin over some property at the home, where Delrio allegedly threatened to shoot Bufkin with a high-powered rifle.

Johnson said Bufkin got the rifle away from Delrio, and the two men started to fight. Bufkin told investigators that Delrio tried to take a .45-caliber revolver from him, and the gun went off, hitting Delrio in the head.

Delrio was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by ambulance but was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The sheriff says Delrio was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s department, the case is still under investigation.

