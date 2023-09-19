Laurel students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivities began Sept. 15 as the Laurel School District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

The month commemorates the culture and contributions of the country’s citizens of Hispanic descent.

Students can participate in various activities each day, including arts and crafts, dress-up days, storytelling and music.

ESL Coordinator Carolina Reeves-Garcia said she hopes the month feels like a party, while also helping students become more culturally aware.

“You’re raised in one place, and you don’t have other customs, other habits,” said Reeves-Garcia. “You don’t think about a thing. So, what we’re doing this, it’s like raising awareness. And I think our native speakers, they appreciate that.”

Students will continue celebrating until Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, students at Laurel High School will host a “Cultural Night” featuring art, food, games and prizes. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Both children and adults are welcome to come out and enjoy the event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.