JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager

Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on Monday, Sept. 18, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department describes 14-year-old Julian Ferry as a White male who stands at around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Ferry, 14, is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks.
Ferry, 14, is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Ferry was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on Monday, Sept. 18, and after speaking with his father, JCSD says Ferry may have run away around 8 p.m. He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks.

Anyone with information on Ferry’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

