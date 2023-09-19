JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department describes 14-year-old Julian Ferry as a White male who stands at around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Ferry, 14, is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Ferry was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on Monday, Sept. 18, and after speaking with his father, JCSD says Ferry may have run away around 8 p.m. He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts (colors unknown) with Crocs footwear and black socks.

Anyone with information on Ferry’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.