Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

JCSD: Ellisville teenager located, safe

-
-(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff and Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a reported runaway teenager from Ellisville has been located at a residence in Jones County and is safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department originally reported that 14-year-old Julian Ferry was last seen at his home in the Highlands Subdivision in Ellisville on Monday.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin thanks everyone who shared news media coverage and social media posts on Ferry’s runaway status and for the many prayers for his safety.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Haynes is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 11:39 p.m. on...
1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting in Laurel, police say
Former Ellisville deputy city clerk Emerald Wuertz arrested on embezzlement charge.
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk arrested for embezzlement
Fredrick T. Allen, 19, of Hattiesburg
Suspect set to be sentenced in 2021 double-murder case
The latest motion was filled in Forrest County Chancery Court on Sept. 13.
Hattiesburg files motion asking court to find Top 5ive Bar and Grill in contempt
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time

Latest News

Buckatunna grad gives back to school
Buckatunna grad gives back to school
Laurel police seeking suspect in fatal shooting
Laurel police seeking suspect in fatal shooting
Former Ellisville deputy clerk arrested for embezzlement.
Former Ellisville deputy clerk arrested for embezzlement
Hattiesburg man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Hattiesburg man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Guardsman remains in coma
Guardsman remains in coma