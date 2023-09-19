JCSD: Ellisville teenager located, safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a reported runaway teenager from Ellisville has been located at a residence in Jones County and is safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department originally reported that 14-year-old Julian Ferry was last seen at his home in the Highlands Subdivision in Ellisville on Monday.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin thanks everyone who shared news media coverage and social media posts on Ferry’s runaway status and for the many prayers for his safety.

