Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student

Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former coach and teacher at a local middle school has been convicted of sexual battery.

Marchenne Hatchett, 46, was convicted by a Madison County jury on one count of sexual battery.

Hatchett was a coach and teacher at Old Town Middle School in Ridgeland and his victim was a student.

The conviction states that Hatchett made sexual contact with a 14-year-old female student.

The child’s mother notified the school one week after the incident took place. Officials were able to pull surveillance video that confirmed the victim’s timeline of events.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Madison County School District, accusing them of covering up the sexual assault.

Hatchett will be sentenced November 13 by Judge Steve Ratcliff.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
-
Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
The courthouse in Laurel.
Repairs, upgrades, claims fill Jones Co. Board of Supervisors agenda
The contractor anticipates the closure for approximately two to four hours.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of US 49 North to close Monday night in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Julian Ferry, 14, was last seen at his home in The Highlands subdivision in Ellisville on...
JCSD seeking information about runaway Ellisville teenager
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, Southwest,...
Multiple Jones Co. VFDs respond to early morning fires at 2 wooden homes
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Ellis Club presented Cherished Hearts with a $10,000 check Monday night.
Ellisville group donates 10K to child advocacy group