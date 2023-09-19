Ellisville group donates 10K to child advocacy group

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is lending a helping hand to a local child advocacy group.

The Ellis Club of Ellisville raised thousands of dollars for Cherished Hearts Inc.

“They just kept hitting brick walls, and the stars aligned now,” said Ashli Hernandez, the president of the Ellis Club. “Our board specifically started talking about this last year. We voted as a club last year to donate to them.”

Cherished Hearts’ mission is to build a child advocacy center in Jones County. Currently, the closest center is in Gulfport. In the past year, about 90 children had to travel there to receive the services they need.

Child advocacy centers (CACs) aim to help reduce trauma to children of suspected abuse and promote healing. CACs help children process their trauma by providing forensic interviews for these children and their non-offending family members. Sometimes, these resources include things like safe housing, clothing, and food.

CACs also work with law enforcement to seek justice for children in abusive situations.

The Ellis Club presented Cherished Hearts with a $10,000 check Monday night. The organizer of Cherished Hearts says now they are one step closer to their goal.

“We just needed that one donation to help launch what’s next and those steps that are next are going to take commitments like this and donations like this to make a difference to bring an advocacy center here to Jones County,” said Sammie Sue Hendrix, organizational facilitator of Cherished Hearts. “So, we are thrilled, we are motivated, we are so excited that a group like this will invest in us and invest in the children of Jones County.”

Hernandez said the cause is near to her heart and is glad her organization can help others like this.

“I’m a foster parent, so this is very needed,” Hernandez said. “I know the need that we have. Our children in Jones County deserve a child advocacy center. So, we’re so excited to be able to partner with them and help make that come true.”

For information on how to donate to Cherished Hearts, email CherishedHeartsInc@gmail.com

