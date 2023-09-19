Body recovered from creek in Rankin Co.

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Richland Creek on Tuesday.

Richland PD assisted the Jackson Police Department with recovering the body, Public Information Officer Allison Clark says.

Clark says there is no threat to the citizens of Richland and believes this is an isolated incident that happened outside of the city.

The investigation initially began under the jurisdiction of JPD. However, due to the suspected fatal incident initiated in Jackson, the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart says the State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death.

