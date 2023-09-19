09/19 Ryan’s “Fall Start, Summer Afternoon” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

If you enjoyed yesterday’s fall start and summer afternoon, you’re in for a treat as low humidity air continues to dominate. Like yesterday, we started today off with a fall-like temperatures and humidity. That means lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s, and highs climb once again into the mid 90s. That’s a familiar roller-coaster for our “transitional seasons,” but thankfully the humidity won’t fluctuate as wildly. That’ll be low for the rest of the week, only spiking ahead of a week front that brings our first real chance of rain in a while! It won’t be enough to help us out with our drought conditions, but at least a chance of rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday.

After that, it looks like more of the same! Temperatures are still trending slightly above our upper 80s average, but just barely in the low-to-mid 90s with lower humidity.

