TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of US 49 North to close Monday night in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of U.S. Highway 49 will temporarily close for road work Monday night.

Contractors will close the right northbound lane of U.S. 49 between Mamie Street and Camp Street at 6 p.m. for asphalt work at the new Camp Street/U.S. 49 intersection tie-in.

The contractor anticipates the closure for approximately two to four hours.

The City of Hattiesburg said this is a one-night single lane-only closure associated with the current project phase - Phase 2.

In late February, the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital, Mississippi Development Authority and the Office of State Aid Road Construction began a multi-phased traffic improvement project for the stretch of U.S. 49 from O’Ferral Street to Adeline Street.

Phase 2 of the project will include:

  • Median work along Highway 49, north of the Mamie Street intersection and extending a little north of O’Ferral Street; and,
  • Additional work from 25th Avenue to U.S. 49, along East Camp Street and adjacent areas.

To learn more about this project and its multiple phases, CLICK HERE.

