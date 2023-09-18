Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt still under burn ban--take precautions

Burn bans remain in effect for a reason
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Aug. 17, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a proclamation initiating a burn ban that included 40 counties in the state—including the entire Pine Belt.

In the month since the proclamation, the Jones County Fire Council has fought several fires.

Now, the organization is trying to raise awareness on how people can do their parts.

“So, considering that we can prevent this and we can protect our homes and our property as well as our neighbors by simply not burning, we ask that the county remember that and to not burn until it’s appropriate,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer

The burn ban was put in place because of extended and extensive dry conditions.

Many parts of the state, including the Pine Belt, went through stretches where they had not received any rain. Combined with winds, the conditions allow fires to spread quicker and more easily.

“Everything is just so dry, and it spreads so fast, by the time you get across the county to try and help, there’s no telling where it could be,” Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said. “We really want to ask and emphasize that. People, please do not burn until we can get sufficient enough rainfall to lift this burn ban.

Intentionally violating the burn ban can result in a misdemeanor and fine from your local law enforcement agency.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

September is National Recovery Month
Overcoming addiction: September is National Recovery Month
September is National Recovery Month
Pine Belt woman discusses her road back from rock bottom
Church donations to cover remaining expense of upcoming surgery.
Hattiesburg church assists gun violence victim in getting needed surgery
Burn bans remain in effect
Burn bans remain in effect for a reason