Pine Belt still under burn ban--take precautions

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Aug. 17, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a proclamation initiating a burn ban that included 40 counties in the state—including the entire Pine Belt.

In the month since the proclamation, the Jones County Fire Council has fought several fires.

Now, the organization is trying to raise awareness on how people can do their parts.

“So, considering that we can prevent this and we can protect our homes and our property as well as our neighbors by simply not burning, we ask that the county remember that and to not burn until it’s appropriate,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer

The burn ban was put in place because of extended and extensive dry conditions.

Many parts of the state, including the Pine Belt, went through stretches where they had not received any rain. Combined with winds, the conditions allow fires to spread quicker and more easily.

“Everything is just so dry, and it spreads so fast, by the time you get across the county to try and help, there’s no telling where it could be,” Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said. “We really want to ask and emphasize that. People, please do not burn until we can get sufficient enough rainfall to lift this burn ban.

Intentionally violating the burn ban can result in a misdemeanor and fine from your local law enforcement agency.

