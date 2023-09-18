Win Stuff
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

