Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidates say they're pushing for more transparency and voter education.
Jones Co. Sheriff candidates speak ahead of general election
Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
Jones County firefighters fought a brush fire Sunday in Ellisville that spread over an...
Jones County volunteer fire departments fight brush fire Sunday
Miranda Swilley, president of Homeward Horse Haven, brushes "Daisy," a horse that was rescued...
Covington horse rescue needs donations to continue saving abused, neglected animals
Weather having impact on Christmas tree crop
Weather playing heck with Christmas trees

Latest News

FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say
A family said their 14-year-old daughter found a hidden camera in the restroom of a plane....
Girl finds hidden camera in airplane restroom, family says
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial begins for 3 Tacoma officers charged in death of Manny Ellis
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress