Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 flying from Charlotte to Boston reported to local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory.

Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI as the primary investigating agency because the episode happened in the air, where the FBI has jurisdiction. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candidates say they're pushing for more transparency and voter education.
Jones Co. Sheriff candidates speak ahead of general election
Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
Weather having impact on Christmas tree crop
Weather playing heck with Christmas trees
Miranda Swilley, president of Homeward Horse Haven, brushes "Daisy," a horse that was rescued...
Covington horse rescue needs donations to continue saving abused, neglected animals
Jones County firefighters fought a brush fire Sunday in Ellisville that spread over an...
Jones County volunteer fire departments fight brush fire Sunday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43