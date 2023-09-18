Win Stuff
09/18 Ryan’s “Fall-ish” Monday Morning Forecast

Feeling much better this morning, but “summer” returns for the afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It felt pretty good this morning as low humidity and lower-than-average lows moved into the area on the backside of our latest front. It didn’t bring much rain with it, just a few spotty areas closer to the coast, but noticeably drier air has moved in. It had lows as low as the mid 50s on the northern end of our area this morning, and I believe we’ll see a slightly drier and cooler start tomorrow morning as well before we start to warm. Afternoons are already going to be on the hot side with above average highs, but just barely and the lower humidity will make it feel amazing. Expect highs in the afternoons to run a handful of degrees above our new “normal” of 87, leading to a high of 92 today, but bouncing between 93 and 90 all week long.

All that bouncing around is due to 2-3 fronts passing through over the next 10 days. None appear to bring any significant chances of rain, but the reinforcing dry air will keep us feeling like fall every morning. Basically, as soon as we start to warm or see more humid air moves in a weak front will bring another shot of cooler, drier air. That’s going to keep this current pattern very consistent. Expect Fall mornings with Summery afternoons with no rain all week and weekend long. Rain starts to creep back in by the start of next week, but it isn’t looking like much.

