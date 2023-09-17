Win Stuff
Stonetown Plaza hosts health fair, meet the candidates forum

Health fair, 'Meet the Candidates' forum staged in Laurel
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Stonetown Plaza in Laurel hosted a health fair and meet the candidates forum in its parking lot Saturday.

The Family Health Center’s mobile unit offered free health services along with information for uninsured or under-insured individuals. Additionally, Jones County candidates in the upcoming general election were available to talk to residents about the issues and their campaigns.

Stonetown Plaza owner Vonette Stone said she wanted to host the event to provide health information as well as information about solar panels to help those struggling to make ends meet.

“I have a special needs child, and I’ve met a lot of people that did not know there were services out there for special needs children,” Stone said. “My husband’s a veteran. They didn’t know that there were a lot of services for veterans that they can use.

“The light bill is going out the roof, so any services that I know about, I want to tell about.”

Stonetown Plaza plans to host another health fair and candidates forum in October.

