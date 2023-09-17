Petal’s Worthy Stables celebrates 6 years

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is celebrating six years of business.

Worthy Stables in Petal is a non-profit organization that provides horse-therapy sessions to those affected by disabilities and trauma.

It’s the organization’s sixth birthday event featuriing barbeque, a silent auction, live music and horse riding.

The owner said the turnout was more than she could have imagined.

“It’s been amazing,” owner Jessie Mathias said. “We’ve had so much fun. We’ve had hundreds of kids on horses

“It’s just been wonderful and we’re so grateful for everybody that came out and we have a silent auction going on in the classroom, some of the most beautiful stuff,” Mathias said.

