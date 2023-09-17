Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal’s Worthy Stables celebrates 6 years

Worthy Stables celebrates sixth year
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is celebrating six years of business.

Worthy Stables in Petal is a non-profit organization that provides horse-therapy sessions to those affected by disabilities and trauma.

It’s the organization’s sixth birthday event featuriing barbeque, a silent auction, live music and horse riding.

The owner said the turnout was more than she could have imagined.

“It’s been amazing,” owner Jessie Mathias said. “We’ve had so much fun. We’ve had hundreds of kids on horses

“It’s just been wonderful and we’re so grateful for everybody that came out and we have a silent auction going on in the classroom, some of the most beautiful stuff,” Mathias said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

Health fair, 'meet the candidates' forum staged Saturday
Stonetown Plaza hosts health fair, meet the candidates forum
About 200 people participated in the inaugural Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg...
Inaugural Richardson Water Run raises funds for Ugandan orphans, widows
Jones County sheriff's candidates speak up
Trio of Jones County sheriff's candidates spoke up Saturday
Health fair, 'meet the candidates' forum staged Saturday
Health fair, 'Meet the Candidates' forum staged in Laurel