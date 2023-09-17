One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting

Win Stuff
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened around 4:30 a.m. off Bert Dedeaux Road. That’s off Old Hwy 49, north of West Wortham Road.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX News one person was wounded, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators are questioning two suspects they currently have in custody, but it’s still unclear what motivated the gunfire.

We will update this story as the sheriff’s department continues its investigation, and any new details are released.

