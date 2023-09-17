Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones County volunteer fire departments fight brush fire Sunday

Jones County firefighters fought a brush fire Sunday in Ellisville that spread over an...
Jones County firefighters fought a brush fire Sunday in Ellisville that spread over an estimated 40 to 50 acres.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent Sunday afternoon fighting a large brush fire in Ellisville.

Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer, said the incident started around noon Sunday as a small yard fire at 321 Sand Hill Road before spreading quickly thanks to dry, windy conditions.

Bumgardner said responding volunteer firefighters estimated the fire covered some 40 to 50 acres.

Initially, the blaze endangered structures, equipment and responders though firefighters were able to contain it after about an hour.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters worked at the scene for four hours.

Responding volunteer fire departments included South Jones, Southwest, Boggy and Ovett.

Also responding to the scene: Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel and Jones County Sheriff’s deputies.

Bungardner said Sunday’s fire was a perfect example of why burn bans remain in effect in counties across the Pine Belt, including Jones County.

“The fire council would like to make sure everyone is aware of the burn ban,” Bumgardner said. “It’s extremely windy, and it’s also very, very dry. That’s why there is a burn ban, to prevent small fires like this one from becoming something unmanageable and threatening structures like here.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

Jones County field fire
Miranda Swilley, president of Homeward Horse Haven, brushes "Daisy," a horse that was rescued...
Covington horse rescue needs donations to continue saving abused, neglected animals
Tulane at Southern Miss
USM offense stifled in 21-3 loss to visiting Tulane Saturday
Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened...
One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting