Jones County volunteer fire departments fight brush fire Sunday

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent Sunday afternoon fighting a large brush fire in Ellisville.

Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer, said the incident started around noon Sunday as a small yard fire at 321 Sand Hill Road before spreading quickly thanks to dry, windy conditions.

Bumgardner said responding volunteer firefighters estimated the fire covered some 40 to 50 acres.

Initially, the blaze endangered structures, equipment and responders though firefighters were able to contain it after about an hour.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters worked at the scene for four hours.

Responding volunteer fire departments included South Jones, Southwest, Boggy and Ovett.

Also responding to the scene: Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel and Jones County Sheriff’s deputies.

Bungardner said Sunday’s fire was a perfect example of why burn bans remain in effect in counties across the Pine Belt, including Jones County.

“The fire council would like to make sure everyone is aware of the burn ban,” Bumgardner said. “It’s extremely windy, and it’s also very, very dry. That’s why there is a burn ban, to prevent small fires like this one from becoming something unmanageable and threatening structures like here.”

