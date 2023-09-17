Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones Co. Sheriff candidates speak ahead of general election

Candidates say they're pushing for more transparency and voter education.
Candidates say they're pushing for more transparency and voter education.(wdam)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The general election is just more than seven weeks away, set for Nov. 7.

In August, Republican candidate Macon Davis won the primaries, sealing his spot in the general election.

Alex Hodge, former Jones County sheriff, said he’s focusing his campaign on helping residents become more aware of the voting process.

“We would hope that people would get educated on all the candidates, not just in the sheriff’s race, but in every position,” Hodge said. “Elections matter. They have consequences.”

Laurel Police Department Sgt. Kenny Rogers said he’s also on-board for transparency and now is working toward bettering his communication with locals.

“When you see me out there, just talk to me,” Rogers said. “I like one-on-one. That way, you get a positive answer from me, you know to see how we gonna fix this county.”

Incumbent Sheriff Joe Berlin said he’s still building on past experience and trusts that, in the end, the citizens of Jones County will make the best decision.

“You can see what I’ve done as far as accomplishments with the sheriff’ department,” Berlin said. I believe I’m the best candidate for the job.

“So, in November, get out and vote. You’ve got to vote. That’s one of our God-given rights that’s left.”

We reached out to Macon Davis, but he was not available for an interview.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

Weather having impact on Christmas tree crop
Weather having impact on Christmas trees
Zoo's 'Nature Swap' program aims to instruct
Hattiesburg Zoo educates with ‘Nature Swap’ program
Zoo's 'Nature Swap' program aims to instruct
Zoo's 'Nature Swap' program aims to educate
Hannah's Sunny Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunny Saturday Forecast