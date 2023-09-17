Jones Co. Sheriff candidates speak ahead of general election

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The general election is just more than seven weeks away, set for Nov. 7.

In August, Republican candidate Macon Davis won the primaries, sealing his spot in the general election.

Alex Hodge, former Jones County sheriff, said he’s focusing his campaign on helping residents become more aware of the voting process.

“We would hope that people would get educated on all the candidates, not just in the sheriff’s race, but in every position,” Hodge said. “Elections matter. They have consequences.”

Laurel Police Department Sgt. Kenny Rogers said he’s also on-board for transparency and now is working toward bettering his communication with locals.

“When you see me out there, just talk to me,” Rogers said. “I like one-on-one. That way, you get a positive answer from me, you know to see how we gonna fix this county.”

Incumbent Sheriff Joe Berlin said he’s still building on past experience and trusts that, in the end, the citizens of Jones County will make the best decision.

“You can see what I’ve done as far as accomplishments with the sheriff’ department,” Berlin said. I believe I’m the best candidate for the job.

“So, in November, get out and vote. You’ve got to vote. That’s one of our God-given rights that’s left.”

We reached out to Macon Davis, but he was not available for an interview.

