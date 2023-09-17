Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be clear and temperatures will fall into the low 60′s. There is no chance for rain and humidity will be low this evening.

This week we will start off dry and it will remain that way over the next 7 days. Low humidity is in the forecast all week.

Monday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny all day. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the low 60′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the area. Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

